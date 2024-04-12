Bhopal: Collectors Asked To Change Procurement Centres In Case Of Waterlogging

File/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District collectors have been given guidelines regarding Kharif crop procurement amidst unseasonal rain in the state.

Food and civil supply commissioner Ravindra Singh has written a letter to the collectors, asking them to ensure no water logging takes place at procurement centres and if possible, the procurement centres be changed. Even farmers should be made aware to cover produce with tarpaulin.

As per the letter, the collectors have been asked for speedy transportation of Kharif crops to procurement centres, proper arrangement of weighing with sufficient agents, and ensure procurement and storage.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other procurement agencies should ensure procurement at covered campuses.

After slot booking, procurement should be done on the same day. After weight and measurement, the crops should be packed in gunny bags and then placed through mechanical support or staking.

The collectors have strictly been asked not to procure wheat in open and if there is Fair Average Quality (FAQ), such wheat should be packed in gunny bags.

PAC assistant manager suspended

Assistant manager of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies(PAC) Kodiya, Mugaliachhap, Manoj Prasad Sen has been suspended on ground of dereliction of duty. During inspection 350 quintal wheat was found wet. Show cause notice has also been served and asked to reply within three days.