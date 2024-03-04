LitFest 4.0 Organized At IIM Indore With Great Pomp & Show

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The vibrant campus of IIM Indore came alive once again as the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) community united to kick off LitFest 4.0, on Saturday. With the theme of "Inclusivity and Diversity" at its core, this year's edition aimed to foster an environment of acceptance and appreciation for individuals from all walks of life.

The hallmark of LitFest 4.0 was the active participation of various student interest groups, each adding a unique flavour to the cultural mosaic of the event. Amplifi, the music group, mesmerised the audience with their soul-stirring performances, while Impulse, the dance group, captivated hearts with their electrifying choreographies.

In addition to their stellar routines, Impulse also organised two engaging events, "Dance Basanti" and "Paper Dance," which not only showcased talent but also fostered bonds of friendship and camaraderie among participants.

Beyond the performances and competitions, LitFest 4.0 served as a catalyst for community growth and cohesion. Through shared experiences and meaningful interactions, attendees contributed to the collective ethos of inclusivity and diversity. Every conversation, every dance, and every moment shared underscored the importance of embracing differences and celebrating individuality.

Agri Students Showcase Innovative Products At Tarang Mela

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of the College of Agriculture showcased their innovative products at Tarang Mela, providing them a platform to collaborate with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for promoting and marketing their products. The event concluded on Sunday. At the fair, over 45 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) participated, along with 25 students from the college, actively participating in selling and promoting creatively crafted organic millet-based products.

The College of Agriculture assigns students a 6-month project before graduation, focusing on product development, branding, packaging, labelling, selling and establishing market presence. The hands-on approach, known as experimental learning format, enables students to design and launch their products independently.

The project operates on a bootstrap model, allowing students to generate profits and some choose to sustain their ventures beyond graduation. The students presented an array of products, including cookies featuring pearl millet and mushrooms, baked snacks with finger millet, tamarind chutney, ready-to-make squash in different flavours, innovative items using alma such as beetroot alma with the natural colour and flavour of beetroot, assorted pickles and a delightful assortment of muffins and cupcakes incorporating mushrooms.

Through Tarang, students gained valuable insights into interpersonal communication and refined marketing strategies, equipping them with skills needed to effectively sell their products to the end consumer.