Indore: Gaur Gopal Das Connects ‘Dil Se…’ @ FP Event | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Namaste to Indoreans who cannot live without poha and jalebi.’ This is how began an evening of joy, wisdom, connections and celebrations of 40 years of Free Press in Indore at Labh Mandapam on Saturday. Free Press organised grand celebrations in a bid to spread joy and gift its readers with ‘Words of Wisdom’ from His Grace Gaur Gopal Das.

Taking readers on our inspirational journey, Free Press group president Abhishek Karnani expressed love and admiration for the beautiful city and its people.

‘It’s with immense pride and gratitude that I stand before you as a representative of this esteemed newspaper, a publication that has become synonymous with credibility, integrity and unfaltering commitment to truth,’ Karnani said. He noted that the journey of Free Press began 95 years ago in Mumbai. ‘We are delighted that we opened editions in Indore and Bhopal as well, because first it got us to the heart of India; second it is good to be in a city recognised as the cleanest in the country; and third, Indore is hub of commercial and industrial centres,’ Karnani said.

Read Also Words Of Wisdom By Gaur Gopal Das To Make Your Life & Relationship Easier

ANANDSHIVRE

For us, this is important, because where there is business, there is education and where there is education, there is greater relevance for newspapers, he added.

Sharing the journey of Free Press and its revival after the Covid pandemic, Karnani said, ‘We care about our readers and always maintain standards, hence, we have also opted for ABC certification.’ Free Press has the highest PDF circulation of its newspapers in over 50k whatsapp groups, providing credible information to its readers through every channel.

Welcoming His Grace Gaur Gopal Das, chairman of Free Press Group JK Karnani, director of Free Press Group Ashok Karnani and president of Free Press Group Abhishek Karnani invited the renowned life coach on stage. MP Shankar Lalwani also welcomed the speaker.

FP Photo

Charming Indore by descending from the stage, Das bonded with the audience sharing his love for Indoreans; and Indoreans’ love for food!

‘The people would even add sev to poison. To Indoreans, who cannot live without Sarafa. The residents of Indore who keep bagging the tag of the cleanest city, namaste,’ Das said.

Adding humorous charm and bringing smiles to all faces Das said, ‘What a courage you have shown, by choosing to come to listen to a bald monk on a Saturday evening.’

FP Photo

Further, during the interaction, he stepped in to sit next to many readers, hold their hand, appreciate their reactions and have a ‘heart-to-heart’ connect.

‘I am here to connect with you through heart and not to give lectures. So, it's very important to come down from the top, i.e. this stage,’ Das said.

He sang ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hun...’ and Indoreans sang along. The connection was instant, which made the evening blissful indeed.