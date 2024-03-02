Words Of Wisdom By Gaur Gopal Das To Make Your Life & Relationship Easier

By: Harshita Maheshwari | March 02, 2024
As Free Press Indore is all set to host His Grace Gaur Gopal Das Ji on its 40th anniversary today, lets take a look a some 'Words of Wisdom' shared by the guru himself.
1.When the state of your mind changes, the best things don’t give you pleasure and happiness. When your state of mind is right, even the simplest thing can bring joy.
2. The first step to move on is to be extremely honest and to be able to accept that I am stuck. If I don’t accept I’m stuck’ there’s no question of moving on.
3. Professional achievements are temporary; they come and they go and they come again. And personal loss is permanent; once a loved one is gone; they never come back again. Press pause and spend time with the ones you love.
4. If you do not digest what you have received by applying it, you are not ready for more. Life gives you more only when you use what you have rightly.
5. Until you know, don’t judge. Until you know, don’t brand. Until you know, don’t come to a conclusion.
6. Things are meant to be used and people are meant to be loved. In the world today, things are loved and people are used to get those things.
7. When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.
8. Accept your emotions with full authenticity. When I feel low, it’s alright to feel low as long as I don’t feel low all the time in a chronic way.
9. Sometimes, silence is more powerful than a million words.
10. Beauty is required, in the heart, not in the face. Want to be handsome? Give your hand to some who needs it and acquire a beauty which will never end up, to be past tense.
