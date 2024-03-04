Beggar Free City Campaign In Indore: After Child Beggars, Admin To Counsel Adult Counterparts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After rescuing 112 children from begging and making them aware of it under the ongoing campaign to make Indore a child beggar free city, its scope is being expanded and action will be taken against child as well as adult beggars. The administration decided in a review meeting held on Sunday in regards to a beggar free city campaign. Special attention will also be given to education, training, employment and rehabilitation for children freed from beggary and other beggars.

The police will also be included in the team formed to take action against begging. A municipal corporation employee will also be in the team. DSP level officers will monitor the police system. Besides, to make the system of monitoring beggary more effective, a control room will also be established by Indore Smart City. Through this control room, begging will be monitored through CCTV cameras installed at the square.

Collector Asheesh Singh discussed in the meeting that the campaign to free child beggars has achieved great success. The campaign needs to be carried out continuously. Besides increasing the scope of the campaign, collector Singh has now given instructions to take action against older beggars also. He said that the campaign should be made more effective by giving it more momentum.

Beggars should not be seen anywhere in the city. He gave instructions to begin the process from Monday itself. He also said that the monitoring system should be strengthened. A separate nodal officer by Smart City Office should also be deputed for monitoring. He said that such places should be identified from where beggars come in large numbers for alms. He also gave instructions to connect child beggars with education and work should be done by preparing an action plan for training of older beggars, providing them employment and rehabilitation.

303 families rescued

* Till now 303 families have been advised not to beg but do some work.

* Under the campaign, 112 children were also rescued from the clutches of beggary

* 20 children were taken into custody after they were found begging

Awareness and monitoring

Posters have also been pasted in temples for awareness. Monitoring is also being done through CCTV cameras. Rs 1k cash reward to those who give info on begging WhatsApp number 9691729017 has been issued to provide information related to begging

The campaign so far

February 1: Indore district administration held its first meeting with the agenda to make the city beggar free on February 1. More than 40 spots, including major roads, cross roads and religious places were identified.

February 8: The campaign was launched with the target period of 15 days. In the first phase, focus was solely on child beggars and how to bring them out of the scourge with the administration’s support.

March 3: After successful execution of drive on child beggars, the drive shifted its focus on adult beggars.