Bhopal: 20th National Mountain Cycling Championship 12 MP Players Selected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve players have been selected from Madhya Pradesh for the 20th National Mountain Cycling Championship, which will be organised by Cycling Federation of India in Panchkula, Haryana, from March 28 to 31.

They include Prince Nagar, Shailesh Kumar Somvanshi, Amogh Sahay, Hemlata Dhakad , Chelsea Rajput, Akansha Rashiq, Anant Singh Mehra, Krish Mandoli, Ansh Paul, Shiv Kumar Patel, Pratesh Tiwari, Amit Prajapati, Kajal Kumawat, Abhay Singh, Arush Ayam, Shreya Tiwari , Zoya Javed , Navya Kalihara and Radhika Moriya under elite, junior, sub junior, young men and women categories.

The team was selected by Bhopal District Cycling Association near Pandit Khushi Lal Ayurvedic College on Sunday. About 200 cyclists took part. BDCA Secretary Vishal Singh Sengar said 12-day training camp for all the selected players would be organised in Samardha village located on Raisen Road.

“This is the third year when Madhya Pradesh Amateur Cycling Association has given us the opportunity to select the mountain cycling team of Madhya Pradesh,” he added. BS Rajput, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Amateur Cycling Association President SN Singh, Treasurer Shubham Thakur, other officials and distinguished citizens of the city were present in this event.

50 women CAs Take Part In Box Cricket Tournament

4 teams include Starlets, Diamond Dazzlers, Twinkle Titans, Emerald Angels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised the first-ever box cricket tournament for women CAs at Bhojpur Club here on Sunday. Women CAs were divided into 4 teams of 8-9 each - Sparkling Starlets, Diamond Dazzlers, Twinkle Titans and Emerald Angels. It was part of part of International Women’s Day celebration.

In all, 6 league matches were played after which team Twinkle Titans and Diamond Dazzlers qualified for finals. In the final held between the two teams, Twinkle Titans won the match and became the champions. The player of the match was awarded to Vaishnavi Bansal, Suchi Agarwal, Paridhi Jain, Jaishree Khatri and Akanksha Shrivastava.

Best batter of the tournament was Paridhi Jain, best bowler was Suchi Agarwal, best fielder was Noreen Asif and player of the tournament was Akanksha Shrivastava. Umpires were CAs Mayank Agarwal and Shivam Dwivedi. CA Hemant Jain ran the commentary. Around 50 women CAs participated in the event.