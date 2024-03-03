MP: Congress List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls After Its Central Election Committee Meet, Says Jitendra Singh |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the release of the list of BJP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, now the list of Congress is awaited. Responding to the queries, Congress National General Secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Congress candidates will be released after the Central Election Committee meeting in 5-6 days.

He has said that the party’s process of selecting candidates has been going on for about 2 months. “We are going from village to village and taking names from workers. Names are decided after a long process,” he said.

He also said that in BJP, only PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah distribute tickets. The one who is not asking for the ticket comes to know only when his ticket is declared.

“Our Central Election Committee meeting will be held within the next 5-6 days and the list will be released,”he added.

'Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara'

On the issue of big Congress leaders contesting the elections, Jitendra Singh said that he cannot name them right now but senior leaders, women and youth of all categories will be given tickets. Along with this, when asked about BJP holding its ticket from Chhindwara, he said, "If Bharatiya Janata Party has put the ticket on hold, then only they know why? We have been winning the Chhindwara seat for 40 years and will continue to win in future too. This seat has been held by Kamal Nath ji and he will contest from there only.”

Notably, former CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the current MP from Chhindwara. Both Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath have said publicly that Nakul Nath will fight Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara seat.