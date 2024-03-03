Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Sympathy For KP Yadav,' Digvijaya Singh Takes Dig After BJP Fields Jyotiraditya Scindia From Guna

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday evening in which it named union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia its candidate from Guna. Taking a dig at sitting MP KP Yadav not getting a ticket from the constituency, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Sunday, said that he has sympathy for Yadav.

Talking about the BJP Lok Sabha candidate list, former CM Digvijaya Singh said, "They (BJP) have done their work, we will do ours. We have sympathy for KP Yadav, who has not been given a ticket this time.”

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said that there was a crucial rally of the INDIA alliance in Patna, and Rahul Gandhi’s presence was significant. “He will be back by evening or tomorrow morning then he will commence his yatra in the state,” he added.

Yadav defeated Scindia in 2019 elections

Notably, many big names got wiped out in the first list of BJP. Names of candidates were announced for 24 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, in which the change in Guna seat was quite surprising. This time BJP has canceled the ticket of KP Yadav from Guna-Shivpuri parliamentary constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed confidence in Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2024 elections and has made him its candidate from this seat.

At present, KP Yadav is the BJP MP from Guna Lok Sabha seat. Jyotiraditya Scindia had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. In the elections, Scindia had to face a huge defeat from the then BJP candidate KP Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that the grand old party will also release its list of candidates soon.