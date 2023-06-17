LATHI-CHARGE AGAINST BAJRANG DAL ACTIVISTS; THE FALLOUT

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DCP Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria was transferred to RAPTC as commandant and Palasia TI Sanjay Singh Bais was line attached on Friday, hours after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state chief VD Sharma took information over phone from BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive about the cane-charging of Bajrang Dal activists who had staged chakka jam at Palasia over increasing drug addiction cases in the city.

The CM had reportedly also taken information from Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud about the incident.

A probe has also been ordered by the PHQ and an ADG level officer was assigned to carry it out.

Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda and Ranadive went to the VHP office and talked to saffron wing leaders about Thursday’s incident.

The trio listened to the leaders for nearly one-and-a-half hours. After that, Ranadive spoke to the CM and party state president and informed them about the entire incident.

Later, Gaud also spoke to the CM. Just a couple of hours after the phone conversations, action was taken against the DCP and the Palasia TI.

Former MLA Sudarshan Gupta also went to meet the activists injured in the police’s cane-charging.

Case against 250 Bajrang Dal activists

A day after police and the Bajrang Dal activists’ conflict, the police registered a case against 250 men under the various sections of IPC on Friday.

Sources said when the Bajrang Dal activists reached the Palasia police station they demanded to meet the CP to complaint against the rising incidents of drug activities in the area. The cops refused and they entered into an argument.

There are two versions of what happened next. Police said that after going out of the police station, the Bajrang Dal activists started pelting stones at them, and they lathi-charged the activists. However, the Bajrang Dal activists alleged that they were protesting when the police started arresting and beating them up.

In this incident, 11 Bajrang Dal activists and 5 policemen got injured.

Palasia police have registered a case against about 250 men under section 188, 147, 332 of the IPC for creating ruckus at Palasia Square, staging chakka jam and injuring policemen. The arrested Bajrang Dal activists were released on bail after their medical examination. BJC city president Gaurav Ranadive also reached the jail to meet the Bajrang Dal activists, who were arrested by the police.

‘Police targeted Bajrang Dal leaders during lathi-charge’

The police targeted the office-bearers of Bajrang Dal and beat them up mercilessly during the lathi-charge against them in Palasia on Thursday, alleged Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Malwa Prant chief Sohan Vishwakarma. He demanded that the responsible police officers should be dismissed from service.

Vishwakarma was addressing the media here on Friday. He said that on Thursday the Bajrang Dal activists had reached Palasia police station to protest against the rising incidents of drug abuse in the area and an alleged false drugs case against a Bajrang Dal worker.

Vishwakarma said that it was a peaceful demonstration and the activists only wanted to submit their memorandum to the police commissioner. However, even though they waited for hours the police commissioner did not turn up to take the memorandum. Then, the Palasia police station staff asked the Bajrang Dal activists to move out of the police station and sit at Palasia Square. When the Dal activists went there they were arrested and put in buses. During this period the police targeted the office-bearers of the organisation and beat them. They also punched and kicked them.

Vishwakarma alleged that stones were thrown at the police and Bajrang Dal workers from Delhi Darbar restaurant and Dargah at Palasia Square and several policemen and Bajrang Dal workers were injured.

He said that those responsible for the lathi-charge should be dismissed from service, otherwise, the VHP and Bajrang Dal would launch a state-wide agitation.