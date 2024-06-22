Kids At Risk: 205-Yr-Old School Building In Mandleshwar, Once Serving As Resident House, Poses Threat To Lives Of Students

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School in Mandleshwar faces a dire situation as 350 students are forced to study in the 205-year-old dilapidated building.

Built in 1819, the building now stands in disrepair with students attending classes amidst crumbling infrastructure.

Former students Mohit Patel, Piyush Maurya, Manish Kanude and DirajMansore, who graduated last year, expressed grave concerns. "Some rooms are so deteriorated that entering them is perilous," they said.

Acting principal JK Soni highlighted the deterioration after heavy rains last year, which severely damaged several classrooms and labs. Despite continuous notifications and letters to authorities since 2012, including the Public Works Department (PWD) and Tribal Affairs Department, no substantial action has been taken.

On the other hand, PWD SDO Basant Kumar Mahajan stated that he is unaware of any previous letter. He added that if the school management sends a letter to the Khargone PWD†department†regarding†the matter, his team will inspect the school building and submit a report.

Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Prashant Arya said the department has received information regarding the deteriorating condition of the school building. He said that the department has submitted a proposal for a new school building at the departmental level.

Acknowledging the historical significance of the school, MLA Rajkumar Mev emphasised urgent action. "During the upcoming Assembly session, we will push for discussions with Cabinet minister Vijay Shah," he asserted.

Historic significance

The Mahatma Gandhi Government School building, built by the British in 1819, holds historical significance. It served as the Resident House during British rule in the former Holkar State and later housed the DIG office until Mandleshwar was declared a district in 1904. Notably, Abdul Rashid Khan, grandfather of Salman Khan and father of Salim Khan, was the last DIG here. Since 1956, the Government Higher Secondary School has operated here, nurturing countless students who have excelled in various fields globally. Alumni cherish fond memories but advocate for a new building, urging the preservation of this historic structure by the government.