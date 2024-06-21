 Bhopal: 50 People Duped Of Rs 10 Crore On The Pretext Of Selling Land And Shops, Builder Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 50 People Duped Of Rs 10 Crore On The Pretext Of Selling Land And Shops, Builder Held

Bhopal: 50 People Duped Of Rs 10 Crore On The Pretext Of Selling Land And Shops, Builder Held

The accused bilder Baig has almost 24 warrants issued in his name

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police on Friday arrested a builder who had duped 50 people to the tune of Rs 10 crore officials said. The accused was arrested from Eintkhedi.

Deputy police commissioner Akhil Patel told Free Press that Anwar Baig had duped 50 people based in Bhopal on the pretext of selling land and shops. Baig has almost 24 warrants issued in his name. Baig had committed fraud between 2010 and 2020. He duped people from Jehangirabad, Shyamala Hills, Talaiyya and Ginnori. He took money from them but did not hand over the properties to owners. Baig used to leave projects unfinished.

Read Also
Bhopal: Father, Two Daughters Die As Fire Breaks Out In Their House
article-image

In other instances, he sold property meant for one person to another, sources said.

On Friday, the crime branch team received a tip-off about his stay in Eintkhedi after which the team reached the spot and arrested him.

Had changed appearance

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that Baig was on the run since 2020. He had grown beard and hair to conceal his identity. More than 30 FIRs have been registered against him in the city, Chouhan added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Introduces Flexible Math Options For Class 9, 11

MP Board Introduces Flexible Math Options For Class 9, 11

Bhopal: 50 People Duped Of Rs 10 Crore On The Pretext Of Selling Land And Shops, Builder Held

Bhopal: 50 People Duped Of Rs 10 Crore On The Pretext Of Selling Land And Shops, Builder Held

Insurance Data Breach: 7 Lose Rs 4.5 Lakh In Over One Month, Commission-Free Insurance Policy...

Insurance Data Breach: 7 Lose Rs 4.5 Lakh In Over One Month, Commission-Free Insurance Policy...

Bhopal: Missing Minor Sisters Found Near Nepal Border

Bhopal: Missing Minor Sisters Found Near Nepal Border

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pebble Way Campus, Fiza Colony, Kerwa...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pebble Way Campus, Fiza Colony, Kerwa...