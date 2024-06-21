Bhopal: 50 People Duped Of Rs 10 Crore On The Pretext Of Selling Land And Shops, Builder Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police on Friday arrested a builder who had duped 50 people to the tune of Rs 10 crore officials said. The accused was arrested from Eintkhedi.

Deputy police commissioner Akhil Patel told Free Press that Anwar Baig had duped 50 people based in Bhopal on the pretext of selling land and shops. Baig has almost 24 warrants issued in his name. Baig had committed fraud between 2010 and 2020. He duped people from Jehangirabad, Shyamala Hills, Talaiyya and Ginnori. He took money from them but did not hand over the properties to owners. Baig used to leave projects unfinished.

In other instances, he sold property meant for one person to another, sources said.

On Friday, the crime branch team received a tip-off about his stay in Eintkhedi after which the team reached the spot and arrested him.

Had changed appearance

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that Baig was on the run since 2020. He had grown beard and hair to conceal his identity. More than 30 FIRs have been registered against him in the city, Chouhan added.