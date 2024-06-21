Bhopal: Father, Two Daughters Die As Fire Breaks Out In Their House

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A father and his two minor daughters died after a massive fire broke out in their house in Gwalior district, an official said on Thursday.

Fire safety officer Atibal Singh Yadav, said that the incident occurred in Kailash Nagar, Bahodapur locality in the district in the early hours of Thursday when the victims were sleeping.

"We received information about the incident at around 3 am after which fire tenders rushed to the spot. After the intensive effort of half an hour, we were able to control the fire. We brought out all the three persons, and one of the daughters was alive and was immediately sent to hospital but she was declared brought dead. A total of three persons died in the incident," he said.

Read Also Horrific VIDEO: Miscreants Drag Youth By Collar Alongside Moving Train At Bhopal Railway Station

Those who died were identified as house owner Vijay Gupta (45) and his two daughters Anshika (17) and Yashika (14). Vijay's wife and his son had gone to her maternal house, the officer said.

"Prima facie, it appeared that fire broke out in the kitchen of the house and reached the godown constructed below the house where dry fruits were kept. The deceased screamed for help when the fire reached them," Yadav said.

Vijay and his daughters mainly died because of suffocation, they didn't have burn injuries, he added.

The fire was brought under control by the firefighters after more than two hours of efforts, during which several water tankers were used, Yadav said.

Gupta's elder brother, Suresh Gupta, said that he reached the spot soon after being alerted, but was unable to save his brother and two nieces due to the severity of the fire.