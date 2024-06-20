 Horrific VIDEO: Miscreants Drag Youth By Collar Alongside Moving Train At Bhopal Railway Station
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers waiting at the Bhopal Railway Station witnessed a dreadful sight on Thursday as two miscreants, on board a moving train, dragged a youth along the platform edge. The victim was dragged so mercilessly by his collar that he was about to fell down in the gap between the departing train and the platform, before the accused finally let him go.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows two miscreants aboard the Kushinagar Express after attacking a young man.

article-image

The incident occurred at Bhopal Railway Platform No. 2. The video has gone viral on social media. 'Bhopal highlights' have shared the video on Instagram.

In the video, one of the miscreants, inside the moving train, can be seen holding the young man's collar and attempting to push him under the train with intent to kill. The victim was dragged along the platform in a dramatic and dangerous scene like any action movie. People at the railway station can be seen shouting at the attacker, who eventually lost his grip, leaving the victim on the platform unharmed.

article-image

The video was posted on Instagram by Bhopal Highlights and has since gained significant attention. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating the matter further.

