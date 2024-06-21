 Bhopal: Missing Minor Sisters Found Near Nepal Border
They went missing on April 6. As the girls were minors, their mother approached the police and indicated a possibility of someone might have abducted them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Nagar police on Friday traced two minor girls, who are sisters, from a village near Nepal border. The duo had gone missing from their house on April 6 this year. They admitted that they had run away at their own will.

Gandhi Nagar police station TI Praveen Tripathi told Free Press that the girls are aged 16 and 17. They lived with their mother and brother in Gandhi Nagar. They went missing on April 6. As the girls were minors, their mother approached the police and indicated a possibility of someone might have abducted them.

The police began investigation and spotted the duo boarding a train from Bhopal railway station. They picked up the trail, and through technical evidences, learnt that the girls deboarded the train at Gorakhpur station in UP. They then took a bus to travel to a village near Kushinagar, which is close to Nepal border. When their money exhausted, they began working at a bungalow to make both ends meet.

The police reached the village on Thursday and brought the girls back to Bhopal on Friday, TI Tripathi said. They have been handed over to their family.

The minor girls told the police that they had run away from home to extra money to help family meet ends.

