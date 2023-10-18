 Kerala Civic Official Found Dead In Indore Hotel, Was In City For Training On Waste Management
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKerala Civic Official Found Dead In Indore Hotel, Was In City For Training On Waste Management

Kerala Civic Official Found Dead In Indore Hotel, Was In City For Training On Waste Management

Sajit Kumar was the secretary of a municipal body in Kerala and was part of a 35-member team from the southern state.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Civic Official Found Dead In Indore Hotel, Was In City For Training On Waste Management | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old civic official from Kerala who was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for training on waste disposal was found dead in a hotel on Wednesday, the police said.

Sajit Kumar was the secretary of a municipal body in Kerala and was part of a 35-member team from the southern state that is in Indore, India's cleanest city, for a three-day training in solid waste management, Yogesh Kumar, sub-inspector of Kanadia police station said.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Angry Over Ticket Denial, Vindhya Veteran Sriniwas Tiwari's Grandson Siddharth...
article-image

According to the policeman, Kumar went to sleep in his hotel room after dinner on Tuesday night but did not wake up the next morning. He was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead.

No sign of struggle

Another police official said there was no sign of struggle in the hotel room where Kumar was staying.

He said a post-mortem was being conducted on the body and the actual cause of death will be determined based on its report.

Read Also
Indore: Sr Manager Of GAIL Found Dead In Shipra River, Suicide Note Alleges 'Workplace Harassment'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 95 Kg Silver Jewellery Seized In Mandsaur, Two Arrested

MP: 95 Kg Silver Jewellery Seized In Mandsaur, Two Arrested

MP: Govt College Students Take Voters’ Oath In Jaora

MP: Govt College Students Take Voters’ Oath In Jaora

MP: Youth Dies After Taking Poison In Khargone, Girl Critical

MP: Youth Dies After Taking Poison In Khargone, Girl Critical

MP: YouTuber’s Semi-Nude Protest Against BJP MLA Verma In Khandwa

MP: YouTuber’s Semi-Nude Protest Against BJP MLA Verma In Khandwa

MP: Illegal Arms Unit Busted In Bakaner, 4 Arrested

MP: Illegal Arms Unit Busted In Bakaner, 4 Arrested