Kerala Civic Official Found Dead In Indore Hotel, Was In City For Training On Waste Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old civic official from Kerala who was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for training on waste disposal was found dead in a hotel on Wednesday, the police said.

Sajit Kumar was the secretary of a municipal body in Kerala and was part of a 35-member team from the southern state that is in Indore, India's cleanest city, for a three-day training in solid waste management, Yogesh Kumar, sub-inspector of Kanadia police station said.

According to the policeman, Kumar went to sleep in his hotel room after dinner on Tuesday night but did not wake up the next morning. He was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead.

No sign of struggle

Another police official said there was no sign of struggle in the hotel room where Kumar was staying.

He said a post-mortem was being conducted on the body and the actual cause of death will be determined based on its report.

