 MP Election 2023: Angry Over Ticket Denial, Vindhya Veteran Sriniwas Tiwari's Grandson Siddharth Tiwari Joins BJP
Former Congress MLA Phunder Chaudhary also joined BJP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another setback to Congress in Vindhya belt, grandson of former Speaker Sriniwas Tiwari and son of Congress MLA late Sundarlal Tiwari, Siddhart Tiwari joined BJP in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Late Sriniwas Tiwari was a Congress stalwart in Vindhya region.

Siddhart was seeking ticket from Tyothar assembly seat, however after he was denied one, he decided to change the party.

MP Election 2023: From MP Vs MLA To Fresher Fighting Cabinet Min, Check Out 9 High-Profile Battles
Referring to Nath & Digvijaya Singh, he has raised questions on why the Congress top command has given the leadership in the hands of "two 80-year-old men".

Commenting on the working style of the grand old party, he said "For Congress, this election seems more like a deal where Rahul Gandhi has given contract to veteran leader Kamal Nath."

On being asked that whether ticket has been promised to him by BJP, he said that whatever responsibility is given to him, he will discharge it with great dedication

Madhya Pradesh Election: Hired & Fired Cadres Of Team Scindia In 2023 Assembly Polls
