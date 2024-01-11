Inodre: Youth From Betul Held With Ganja | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man when he was trying to supply cannabis in Vijay Nagar area. Cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered from him and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, information was received that a person was seen in Bhusa Mandi area to supply cannabis to a person. The crime branch accompanied by Vijay Nagar police reached there and arrested a person named Rishi Choudhary, a resident of Betul.

Read Also Indore: 11 Factories Sealed For Leaving Untreated Waste In Rivers

He resides at Vijay Nagar area in the city. During a search, more than 4 kilogram of ganja was recovered from him. A bike used in the crime was also recovered from him. The police said that the value of the cannabis is Rs 1 lakh in the international market.

The accused was handed over to Vijay Nagar police station personnel and was booked under relevant section of the NDPS Act. The police are investigating the role of other people indulged in supply of drugs or the person who helped the accused in the crime.