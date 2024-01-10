Indore: 11 Factories Sealed For Leaving Untreated Waste In Rivers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instruction of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, effective action is being taken by the district administration. 11 factories were sealed and their electric connections disconnected on Wednesday for leaving untreated industrial waste directly into the rivers. The action is taken on the direction of Collector Asheesh Singh for river purification to make rivers and drains pollution free.

Today the team of officials from the Revenue Department, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and District Industrial Centre completed the action of cutting and sealing electrical connection of the industrial units located in various areas of Indore district. The units were releasing industrial waste directly into the rivers.

The factories which were sealed are M/s Supreme Food Product Unit 2 located at Samta Nagar Palda, M/s Peppe Nutrition Pvt Ltd and M/s Sun Industries located at Udyog Nagar Palda, M/s Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd. located at Industrial Area Sanwer Road, M/s Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd. located at Village Bardari Sanwer Road.

FP Photo

Harshita Enterprises, M/s Sandhya Enterprises located in industrial area Bardari, M/s Vidyut Electroplaters located in Industrial Area Sanwer Road and M/s Kanhaiya Dyeing and M/s Mayur Dyeing located in Industrial Area Laxmibai Nagar. As per guidelines given by Collector Singh, SDM Om Narayan Badkul, General Manager of District Trade and Industrial Centre SS Mandloi did surprise inspection of four more industrial units located at other places including Sanwer Road and Kumhedi.

Two factories were sealed after irregularities were found during inspection. Along with these notices were issued to two factories. General Manager of District Trade and Industry Centre Mandloi said that including these, a total of 11 factories have been sealed on Wednesday.

Two more factories which were sealed on Wednesday include M/s Ganesh Stitch Wires Tigaria Badshah and M/s Prince Wafers Avantika Nagar. Apart from this, notices have been issued to two other factories- M/s Pallavi Confectionery Village Bhaunrasala and M/s Akash Global Food Products Village Kumhedi.

Collector Singh has clarified that such action will continue in the district. An action plan is also being prepared to make rivers and drains pollution free by 2028, under which industries will be inspected regularly by officials and action will be taken if any violation is found.