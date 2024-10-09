Indore's 300-Year-Old Stepwell To Be Revitalized With ₹50 Lakh Renovation Project, Says Minister Tulsiram Silawat

HARSH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 300-year-old dilapidated stepwell (bawdi) in the Kanadia area will be renovated and rejuvenated by the Indore Development Authority. This stepwell built by Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar will be restored at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat performed bhoomi pujan of it on Tuesday. While inaugurating the renovation and rejuvenation work of the ancient stepwell, Minister Silawat said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to follow the path shown by Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and convey her thoughts to the people. Along with the renovation work of the stepwell, a statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, garden, entrance gate, boundary wall and temple will be constructed here.”

Minister Silawat said that this stepwell should be developed as the ideal stepwell of the state. He directed to complete the renovation and rejuvenation work within the time limit with full quality. Along with this, he also instructed that special attention should be paid to safety measures during the construction of the stepwell. He said that just as Indore is known for its cleanliness, similarly this stepwell should be constructed in an ideal manner, which will give this place a distinct identity.

Minister Silavat said that continuous efforts for development are going on under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “It is a matter of pride for us that we are moving forward on the dreams of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and the path shown by her,” minister added.

Silawat inspects Lavkush flyover

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat also inspected the flyover constructed at Lavkush Square. A part of this flyover connecting Vijaya Nagar to Super Corridor is proposed to be inaugurated on Dussehra. Taking stock of the status of the construction of this flyover, Minister Silawat also gave necessary instructions. He instructed to complete the remaining work immediately. Also, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar took the review meeting of the work process of IDA’s flyovers.