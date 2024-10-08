 MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags Woman For 150 Meters; Both Dead
The deceased were identified as Sanjay Mandle, alias Sanju Sendhwa (44), an autorickshaw driver, and his wife Kalpana (40), a resident of Abhinav Colony.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A fatal accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday when a speeding pickup vehicle hit a couple having tea at a roadside stall. The rashly-driven vehicle dragged the woman for 150 meters along the National Highway.

The couple died on the spot while the child was critical.

According to information, Sanju was taking his wife Kalpana and grandson Anshu to Badi Bijasan Mata temple, situated on the Maharashtra border, 16 km from the city. They stopped by to have tea and parked their bike at the roadside stall on the National Highway passing via Gawadi village.

Notably, villagers have set up a tea stall in front of the petrol pump in Gawadi for the devotees going on foot for the darshan of Mata during Navratri.

When the elderly couple were having tea on the roadside, the speeding pickup vehicle hit them. The pickup vehicle dragged the woman for about 150 feet, and her body got buried under the pickup vehicle along with the bike. Eyewitnesses reported that perhaps the driver of the pickup vehicle had dozed off and not been able to stop the vehicle on time.

The pickup vehicle also hit the man and grandson while the man died on the spot. Meanwhile, the driver also fled from the spot.

The on-lookers informed the police and police reached the spot. The police confiscated the vehicle. The police sent the injured child to nearby hospital in Sendhwa. The police have registered a case against the accused driver and investigations are underway.

