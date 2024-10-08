 VIDEO: Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads Innocent In Last Facebook Post
The accused has been identified as Bhola Ahirwar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking turn of events has been reported from Madhya Pradesh. The Chhatarpur rape accused shot himself dead on Tuesday, a day after murdering the victim's grandfather. Barely hours before committing the suicide, he dropped a post on Facebook, claiming himself to be innocent.

He fired bullet shots on the victim and her family members on Monday evening, after they refused to withdraw their complaint. The girl and her uncle sustained bullet injuries while her grandfather succumbed.

article-image

The post reads...

"I have not raped and the entire village is a proof. I am being framed under Pocso. Though it is true that I am accused of whatever haapened yesterday (referring to attack on victim girl's family)."

Notably, Bhola Ahirwar allegedly stormed into the house of a minor rape survivor on Monday morning, assaulting her and pressuring her to drop the case against him. When the victim’s 65-year-old grandfather tried to stop him, Bhola shot him in the chest, killing him on the spot. He then shot the victim in the stomach and fled. The chaos didn't stop there; as Bhola exited the house, he encountered the victim’s 23-year-old uncle and fired at him before disappearing.

article-image

As the police tracked down his location, Bhola opened fire on them in a desperate attempt to escape. In response, the police fired back, and in the ensuing panic, Bhola shot himself in the head. He died instantly on the scene.

Just hours before his death, Bhola took to social media to claim his innocence, insisting that he was being framed in the case.

The victim girl's family has accused the police of corruption, alleging that officers demanded a bribe to file their initial report. The victim’s sister claimed that the police asked for ₹10,000 when they tried to register the complaint, ultimately taking ₹5,000 but still failing to take timely action.

This explosive development has raised serious questions about police negligence and their handling of the case, sparking outrage in the community. The incident remains under investigation as more details continue to emerge.

