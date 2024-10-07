Madhya Pradesh Rape Accused Kills Girl's Grandpa After Family Refuses To Compromise In Chhatarpur; Victim Sustains Bullet Injuries

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where a rape accused allegedly shot the victim and three members of her family on Monday. The victim's grandfather died on the spot while victim and her uncle were severely injured.

According to information, on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, Bhola Ahirwar reached Ahirwar village. At around 10:30 am on Monday morning, he entered the house of the minor girl over compromise in the previous case registered on him.

Notably, a case of rape of a minor girl was registered against Bhola Ahirwar (28) 3 months ago.

When the minor girl refused, he started thrashing her with a weapon. Following this, grandfather tried to stop him. Angry, Bhola shot grandfather with pistol in his chest and he died on the spot.

Later, he shot the girl in her stomach. As soon as the accused came out of the house, he met the victim's uncle (23). Bhola shot him also and fled away from the spot.

The police were informed and police reached the spot. The police along with family members sent the injured to the hospital. The minor girl was sent to the District Hospital while Uncle has been referred to Gwalior in critical condition.

The police registered a case in Civil Lines police station and searching for the accused.