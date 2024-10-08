 Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

While on their way, few miscreants stopped their way near Mishra flour mill in Bhavani Nagar of Banganga area and took Rajiv out of his car and started beating him up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was waylaid and brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Indore. The victim, along with his family members, was rushing his pregnant wife to the hospital when the accused stopped his car in the Banganga area and dragged him out.

Later, miscreants also set fire in the car.A complaint was filed against the accused on Monday.

According to information, the incident happened on Sunday night, when Rajiv's wife Kajal suffered labour pain. He, along with his mother and wife, left for the hospital in the car.

While on their way, a few miscreants stopped their way near Mishra flour mill in Bhavani Nagar of Banganga area and took Rajiv out of his car and started beating him up.

FPJ Shorts
Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline
Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra BJP's Morale Has Multiplied Ahead Of State Polls', Says Atul Shah
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra BJP's Morale Has Multiplied Ahead Of State Polls', Says Atul Shah
Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage
Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage
J&K Election Results 2024: 'I Accept the Verdict,' Says Iltija Mufti, PDP Candidate & Daughter Of Former CM Mehbooba Mufti, While Conceding Defeat
J&K Election Results 2024: 'I Accept the Verdict,' Says Iltija Mufti, PDP Candidate & Daughter Of Former CM Mehbooba Mufti, While Conceding Defeat
Read Also
Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads Innocent In...
article-image

Nearby people woke up after hearing the voices of the wife and mother. Following this, father Prakash also came out and intervened. By then other associates of the accused also arrived. He started beating father and Rajeev with belt and picked up stones lying nearby and threw at the car.

The dispute got escalated, Rajiv then decided to go back to his come. The miscreants also reached near their home and vandalised the door of the house. Moreover, the miscreants hit the car with rods and sticks. Later, threw petrol on the car and set it on fire. The car get completely burnt and Rajiv took his wife to the hospital in another vehicle.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Painting Contractor Films Video Of Bathing Woman, Rapes Her
article-image

After getting his wife treated, he went to the police station the next morning. He lodged a complaint in the police station and police have registered a case against the accused. The police then arrested two accused and police is searching for three accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness

Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness