Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was waylaid and brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Indore. The victim, along with his family members, was rushing his pregnant wife to the hospital when the accused stopped his car in the Banganga area and dragged him out.

Later, miscreants also set fire in the car.A complaint was filed against the accused on Monday.

According to information, the incident happened on Sunday night, when Rajiv's wife Kajal suffered labour pain. He, along with his mother and wife, left for the hospital in the car.

While on their way, a few miscreants stopped their way near Mishra flour mill in Bhavani Nagar of Banganga area and took Rajiv out of his car and started beating him up.

Nearby people woke up after hearing the voices of the wife and mother. Following this, father Prakash also came out and intervened. By then other associates of the accused also arrived. He started beating father and Rajeev with belt and picked up stones lying nearby and threw at the car.

The dispute got escalated, Rajiv then decided to go back to his come. The miscreants also reached near their home and vandalised the door of the house. Moreover, the miscreants hit the car with rods and sticks. Later, threw petrol on the car and set it on fire. The car get completely burnt and Rajiv took his wife to the hospital in another vehicle.

After getting his wife treated, he went to the police station the next morning. He lodged a complaint in the police station and police have registered a case against the accused. The police then arrested two accused and police is searching for three accused.