 Bhopal Shocker! Painting Contractor Films Video Of Bathing Woman, Rapes Her
Extorts ornaments from her worth Rs 1.7 lakh, booked.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Shocker! Painting Contractor Films Video Of Bathing Woman, Rapes Her | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor who had begun painting the house of a woman in the city in January, allegedly filmed a video of her taking a bath. After blackmailing the woman that he would circulate the video, the man raped her repeatedly and also took gold ornaments from her, the police said.

A case was registered against accused on Monday. The accused is on the run. Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that 37-year-old woman had hired Roshanlaal Mewada in January this year to get painting work done at her house.

Took gold ornmaents worth Rs 1.7 lakh forcefully

Mewada’s employees began painting and used to monitor their work at the woman’s house. In January, when the woman went to her washroom to take bath, Mewada allegedly filmed a video of her bathing. He later showed it to the woman and threatened to circulate it online and make it viral.

He then raped the woman, and sought money from her. When she refused to hand over the money, Mewada forced her to give gold ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh from her. It is also said that he continued to rape the woman while promising to marry her.

