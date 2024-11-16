 Indore's 17-Year-Old Girl Was Sold For ₹1.8 Lakh In Gujarat; 6 Arrested Including 2 Women
Children are told not to trust strangers. But it is not just strangers who can play havoc with your life and even acquaintances need to be carefully scrutinised for their character and any mistake in accurately assessing the character of people can lead to sorry consequences as discovered by a 17-year-old girl who blindly trusted her acquaintance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons have been arrested on the charges of abducting and selling a 17-year-old girl from Indore to Gujarat. Search for one more accused in underway.

The police revealed that the minor was sold for ₹1.8 lakh to a man named Praksh in Gujarat’s Janmanagar. 

According to the police, a couple, Ayesha and Golu Pathan took the victim to Rajmohalla Square on the night of November 5. Here, Ravi and Vimla were waiting for them in a car. All of them sat in the car and took the girl to Jamnagar in Gujarat where the victim was sold.

Prakash allegedly raped the victim at his house multiple times. The girl somehow managed to flee from the clutches of the accused on November 9 and reached Rajkot and then reached the city via Ahmedabad. On reaching home she narrated her ordeal to her mother and later lodged a complaint with the police late on Thursday.  

Six arrested within 6 hours of complaint 

DCP (Zone-4) Rishikesh Meena informed media persons that a case has been registered against the accused under section 137 (2), 64 (1), 64 (2) (m), 3 (5) and the relevant section of POCSO Act. Soon after registering an FIR, three teams were constituted to search for the accused.

The police team managed to arrest six accused named Komal alias Ayesha, her husband Mohammad Adil and four others within six hours of the FIR. A team has been sent to Gujarat to search for Prakash, who allegedly bought the girl and made physical relations with her.

The DCP said that Komal was in contact with the girl for many days so the girl didn’t refuse to go along with her. The past criminal cases of the accused are also being gathered by the police. It is said that the girl was confused whether she was taken to Jamnagar or Rajkot. The investigation is on to know the same.

