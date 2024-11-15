Indore Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted, Sold In Gujrat's Jamnagar; FIR Registered Against 7, Including 2 Women |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Indore’s Chandan Nagar, where a minor girl was abducted on pretext of going for a ride and then sold in Gujrat’s Jamnagar, the police confirmed on Friday.

The matter came to light after the 17-year-old escaped from Jamnagar, reached Indore, met her mother and told her about the entire ordeal.

According to Chandan Nagar police, the 17-year-old girl was kidnapped on the night of November 5. She was misled and taken to Gaujrat in a car and sold to a Jamnagar resident, Prakash on November 6. After this she was left alone with the man. The girl was clueless and was told later that now she’s his wife as she had been sold to him. She was also raped multiples times before she could manage to escape.

FIR registered against 7, including 2 women

On the night of November 9, the victim left the place on foot. She somehow reached Rajkot, and boarded a train to Ahmedabad. On November 11, she reached Indore and met her mother and informed her of the entire incident. The victim explained that she was scared, which is why she didn’t file a complaint for two days. The case was filed on Thursday night with the help of Hindu organisation members.

As per police, serious charges of abduction, rape and flesh trade of a 17-year-old have been registered against 7 people including two women. The 7 accused have been identified as - Ayesha alias Komal, husband Adil alias Golu Pathan (residents of Geeta Nagar), Mohammad Adil alias Golu Pathan, Jeevan, Vimala, Dharmendra, Prakash (resident of Jamnagar), and Ravi. However, one has been arrested.

What actually happened?

As stated by the victim, she had gone out of her home on November 5 at 9 pm where she met Ayesha and her husband Golu Pathan. As she knew them, she started to talk to them.

Ayesha then insisted the victim come for a ride saying she has some work in Betma. Victim agreed and sat on their bike without informing at home.

The three of them stopped by 'Kharaab' tea stall in Rajmohalla, where Vimala, Dharmendra, Ravi and others were found sitting in a car. Victim was then convinced to get into the car. From here, she was taken to Gujrat the next morning and and sold to Prakash.