Two Minors Detained For Allegedly Raping Class 8 Girl In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were detained for allegedly gang-raping class VIII girl in Malharganj on Thursday. One of the accused had called the girl to a place on the pretext of meeting her old friend.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma informed Free Press that in her complaint the 15-year-old victim said that she befriended a 16-year-old boy from Aerodrome area a few months ago but later stopped talking to him. Later she received a call from boy’s friend who asked her to come near a temple in Pologround ares on November 4.

However, on reaching the spot she found a 16-year-old boy with a two-wheeler. Introducing themselves as friends of the boy, they said that the boy was waiting for her and took her to a house in Kaveri Nagar. However, at the house, they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim claimed that they tied her legs with a scarf and even made a video of the incident. Later, they dropped her somewhere. After keeping mum for two days, the victim shared her ordeal with her parents, who later took her to Aerodrome police station to lodge a complaint.

The complaint was later registered at Malharganj police station as crime spot came under its jurisdiction. The two accused boys aged 16 and 17 years were detained and investigation was underway.