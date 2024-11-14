 Two Minors Detained For Allegedly Raping Class 8 Girl In Indore
One of the accused had called the girl to a place on the pretext of meeting her old friend.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were detained for allegedly gang-raping class VIII girl in Malharganj on Thursday. One of the accused had called the girl to a place on the pretext of meeting her old friend.  

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma informed Free Press that in her complaint the 15-year-old victim said that she befriended a 16-year-old boy from Aerodrome area a few months ago but later stopped talking to him. Later she received a call from boy’s friend who asked her to come near a temple in Pologround ares on November 4.

The complaint was later registered at Malharganj police station as crime spot came under its jurisdiction. The two accused boys aged 16 and 17 years were detained and investigation was underway.

