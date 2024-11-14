 IIT Indore, NATRAX Join Forces To Foster Joint Research, Technology
IIT Indore, NATRAX Join Forces To Foster Joint Research, Technology

The MoU was signed between IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi and NATRAX director Dr Manish Jaiswal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
IIT Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering joint research and technology development projects. This strategic partnership is set to enhance collaboration between academia and industry, driving innovation and technological advancements in the automotive sector.

The MoU was signed between IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi and NATRAX director Dr Manish Jaiswal. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both institutions to undertake cutting-edge research, develop new technologies, and provide valuable opportunities for students and researchers. Joshi said, “This MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to drive innovation and create impactful solutions for road safety & track predictive maintenance.” Jaiswal added, “We are thrilled to partner with IIT Indore and look forward to working together on projects that will push the boundaries of road safety & track management/maintenance technology, EV technology, and contribute to the growth of the industry.”

Key objectives of MoU:

* Joint Research Projects: Initiating collaborative research projects in areas such as road safety, track predictive maintenance without affecting the track characteristics, advanced materials, and sustainable technologies.

* Technology Development: Fostering the development of innovative technologies that can be applied in road safety & maintenance of tracks.

* Knowledge Exchange: Facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between IIT Indore and NATRAX through workshops, seminars, and training programmes.

* Student Engagement: Providing opportunities for students to participate in research projects, internships, and hands-on training at NATRAX facilities.

