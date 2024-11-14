Indore: Cost Accountants Institute Starts CAT Course For Soldiers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore-Dewas chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India started a Certificate in Accounting Technician (CAT) course for soldiers. The course is launched with the support of Directorate General of Rehabilitation of Soldiers of Army, Navy and Air Force, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The objective is to provide training in the financial sector to retired soldiers and the soldiers getting retirement in the short future. This will provide them employment opportunities at various places after retirement. Chief guest Lieutenant Colonel Priyank Shrivastav, Joint Director, Directorate General of Rehabilitation (Central Zone) inaugurated the programme.

Chapter president CMA Neeraj Maheshwari gave the welcome address. Varun Joshi, senior officer in the Institute of Cost Accountants conducted the programme and CMA Pankaj Raizada expressed vote of thanks. Media in charge CMA Ravindra Dubey, treasurer CMA Yash Wagrecha were also present.

The chief guest praised the initiative and said, "The course for the soldiers serving the country will show them a new path in the accounting field. This step will not only give a new dimension to their career but will also lead them towards economic self-reliance."

CMA Rahul Jain, immediate past president of Indore-Dewas Chapter said that the course is started at 12 places across the country, in which 420 soldiers will be trained. The city is the only centre in the state for training. In the current batch, 45 participants are being trained in Indore-Dewas Chapter, which includes 20 from Army, 13 from Navy and 12 from Air Force. The course will run till April 25. During the course, soldiers will be taught the basics of accounting, financial management, budgeting, taxation and other business skills.