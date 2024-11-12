Indore's SGSITS Submits Proposal To Set Up Green Hydrogen Centre Of Excellence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In line with India's ambitious vision for a green energy future, Shri G.S. Institute of Technology & Science (SGSITS), Indore, submitted a proposal showing its interest in establishing a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) chairman Hiralal Patidar, during his visited to the college on Tuesday.

The Indian Government, through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), had issued a Call for Proposals (CfP) on November 4, 2024, inviting public and private entities to submit proposals for setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) to advance Green Hydrogen technologies.

With an allocated budget of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30, this mission is a vital part of India's strategy to transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will act as a key pillar in India’s clean energy ecosystem.

These centres are designed to foster cutting-edge research, innovation, and knowledge dissemination in the field of green hydrogen—hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources like solar and wind, making it a critical component of India’s decarbonisation efforts.

By submitting a proposal to the MNRE’s CfP, SGSITS aims to position itself as a leading academic and research institution driving this transition. The objective of establishing CoEs is to promote sustainability, energy independence, and global leadership in Green Hydrogen.