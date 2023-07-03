Indore: Youth Taking Selfie Plunges 500 Ft To Death At Mohadi Waterfall 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two college students fell from a height of more than 500 feet in the Mohadi waterfall while taking a selfie on their mobile phone on Saturday. One of them drowned in the pond while another youth was saved by his friends. The rescue teams managed to recover his body after 20 hours of the incident on Sunday.

The incident took place at Mohadi waterfall under Khudel police station jurisdiction around 3 pm. The deceased has been identified as Anas alias Moin Khan, 19 years, a resident of Khajrana area of the city. Anas along with some of his friends had gone for a picnic there.

Kampel police post in charge Satyendra Singh Sisodiya said Anas and his friend Irfan were taking a selfie when they lost control and fell in the pond about 500 feet below. After the incident, their friends with the help of the villagers managed to take out Irfan from the pond. Later, they informed the police and their family members about the incident. The SDERF team and other rescue teams reached the spot and they started an operation to search Anas. They managed to take out the body on Sunday afternoon.

They Had Gone To Mohadi Without Informing Family Members

SI Sisodiya said that the friends had gone to Mohadi for a picnic. Some of them had gone without informing their family members as to where they were going and had only told them that they would be back in a few hours. When the police informed the family members they were shocked to hear the news.

First Incident Of The Season

There are many waterfalls in the district where people go for picnics after rains. Many people have lost their lives by drowning or by getting washed away in the flow of water. This drowning incident is said of the first such incident of the season. The police claimed that they will advise people not to take selfies or go near the waterfall.

