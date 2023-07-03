Indore Municipal Corporation Q1 Property Tax Sees Rs 37 Crore YoY Jump

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation received Rs 37 crore more as property tax in the first quarter of this financial year compared to the same period last year.

In the first three months of the financial year 2023-24, from April 1 to June 30, a record property tax amount of Rs 147 crore was recovered from 1,44,000 taxpayers by the municipal corporation.

Last year till June 30, property tax amounting to Rs 110 crore was collected from 1,00,800 taxpayers.

This increase in tax collection has been due to the monthly review of the revenue department started by the commissioner and the action taken according to the instructions given to the departmental staff to increase revenue. This also resulted in more revenue received as waste management fee as compared to last year, said IMC officials.

This financial year started with setting up revenue recovery targets from each zone and ward. Higher officials gave necessary guidelines to the bill collectors and headquarters team working under them for revenue recovery as per the target.

“In the first quarter of this year, an amount of Rs 13 crore 84 lakh has been collected as water tax and Rs 8 crore 52 lakh has been recovered as waste management fee amount,” said an official.

The work of collecting revenue was done by organising special camps at more than 150 places in the city.

With the aim of encouraging advance tax, taxpayers were provided with 6.25% rebate in advance property tax and 6% rebate in water tax to the conscious taxpayers of the city. A lucky draw with an assortment of awards will also take place.

Read Also Indore: June Sees Highest Distribution Of Electricity In City This Year