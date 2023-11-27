Indore: Youth Held For Making Obscene Gestures At Married Woman | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the Malharganj police on Sunday for making obscene gestures at a married woman while she was on her terrace on Friday. Additional DCP Alok Sharma said that the woman had lodged a complaint against the youth named Sanju for making obscene gestures at her.

He continued with his act despite her warnings which led the woman to inform her family members and thereafter she lodged a complaint with the police on Friday.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man in the Sadar Bazar area, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against the accused and the police have started a search for him.

Police said that the girl lodged a complaint that she was going somewhere with her father on Saturday evening when the accused named Jafar molested her in the Juna Risala area of the city.

When the father of the girl objected, the accused managed to flee from the scene. The police are searching for him.

Youth, Father Stabbed By Two Over Old Rivalry

A youth and his father were allegedly stabbed by two persons over an old rivalry in Malharganj on Saturday.

According to the police, Harsh Shukla, a resident of Shankarganj, in his complaint, said that he was at his place when two persons named Shailesh and Himanshu reached there and started an argument with him over an old rivalry. One of the accused used abusive words against him.

The situation turned intense and one of the accused attacked Shukla with a knife. When the youth cried for help, his parents came and intervened.

One of the accused also attacked his father with a knife and fled the scene after threatening them. The police are searching for the accused. They said that the exact reason of the incident could be known only after the arrest of the accused.