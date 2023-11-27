Indore: Conman Dupes PWD Executive Engineer Of Rs 15L On Pretext Of Cancelling Train Tickets | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An executive engineer of PWD posted in Khandwa was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh by a conman on the pretext of cancelling his train tickets. The police have so far managed to return Rs 3.86 lakh within a few days.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that Pradeep Kumar Jain, a resident of Malharganj of the city, had lodged a complaint that he had booked the train tickets from Rani Kamlapati Railway station in Bhopal to Kota through IRCTC for September 12.

Later, he came to know that he has some official work on the same date so he searched for the IRCTC on the internet for the cancellation of the tickets.

He told the police that he received a call from a person, who posed himself as an officer, who can cancel the tickets online. The conman later took the engineer’s bank details and the ticker details. After that Jain received messages of deduction of the money from the bank account and lost Rs 15 lakh between 6 pm and 8 pm.

Jain first contacted the bank officials and blocked his account. Later, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Additional DCP Sharma said that the police managed to hold Rs 3.86 lakh in the account. The accused transferred the remaining amount in the various banks and e-wallets. The information is being gathered about the bank accounts.

On the basis of the mobile number, the police are trying to identify the accused. It is believed the caller belonged to Bihar or adjacent states. A team has been constituted for the investigation into the case.