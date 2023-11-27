Indore: Over 600 Officials To Count Votes In City | Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 600 officers and employees have been roped in for counting of votes for the nine assembly constituencies in the district on December 3. The officials appointed for vote counting will be trained in two phases.

The first phase of the training programme will be organised on Monday. District election officer and collector IlayarajaT has directed that all the officers and employees appointed in the counting teams should arrive at the scheduled time of the training programme and receive the training with full seriousness.

This training will be organised at Holkar Science College. The first session will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. In the training programme, counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers will be trained.

Besides, officers and employees engaged in counting of the postal ballots will also be given training. During the training, arrangements have been made to provide both practical and theoretical training for counting of votes.

Officers and employees will be given detailed information regarding the instructions, rules and regulations given by the Election Commission of India regarding counting of votes.