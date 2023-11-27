 Indore: Over 600 Officials To Count Votes In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Over 600 Officials To Count Votes In City

Indore: Over 600 Officials To Count Votes In City

Training of officers and employees appointed for counting today.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 02:36 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Over 600 Officials To Count Votes In City | Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 600 officers and employees have been roped in for counting of votes for the nine assembly constituencies in the district on December 3. The officials appointed for vote counting will be trained in two phases.

The first phase of the training programme will be organised on Monday. District election officer and collector IlayarajaT has directed that all the officers and employees appointed in the counting teams should arrive at the scheduled time of the training programme and receive the training with full seriousness.

This training will be organised at Holkar Science College. The first session will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. In the training programme, counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers will be trained.

Besides, officers and employees engaged in counting of the postal ballots will also be given training. During the training, arrangements have been made to provide both practical and theoretical training for counting of votes.

Officers and employees will be given detailed information regarding the instructions, rules and regulations given by the Election Commission of India regarding counting of votes.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP, Congress Hold Training Sessions For Nominees Ahead Of Counting Day
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Absence Of Sympathy, Heart Will Be Like Stone: Guv Patel

In Absence Of Sympathy, Heart Will Be Like Stone: Guv Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Gopal Mandir For ‘Hari-Har Milan’

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Gopal Mandir For ‘Hari-Har Milan’

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Dies, Four Of Family Injured As Dumper Hit Their Car In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Dies, Four Of Family Injured As Dumper Hit Their Car In Ujjain

Indore: On-The-Run Cook From Rajasthan Arrested

Indore: On-The-Run Cook From Rajasthan Arrested