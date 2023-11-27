Indore: Hospital Staff Swaps Bodies, Family Creates Ruckus | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre case of negligence, the staff of a private hospital swapped the bodies of two deceased patients and handed over wrong body to one of the families on Sunday. The matter came to the fore when the family members of one of the deceased created a ruckus in the hospital after not finding the body of their kin in the mortuary.

Later, the hospital administration called up the family, who had taken the wrong body and they had to return from Simrol to exchange the bodies. Family members of 26-year-old Gulab Suresh, a resident of Hatod, were shocked when they didn’t find the body of Gulab at the mortuary of the private hospital on Saturday.

“Gulab succumbed during treatment in the hospital. He was suffering from dengue and his platelets were depleting continuously and ultimately he died. We kept his body in the mortuary as we decided to perform his last rites on Sunday. We were shocked when we didn’t find the body in the mortuary and the hospital staff was uncooperative,” the agitating family members said.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department has denied any case of dengue death in the district. Later, the hospital administration swung into action and found that the body of Gulab was handed over to the family members of Rohit, a resident of Barwah, who also died on Saturday evening and his body was also kept in the mortuary. Rohit’s family had reached Simrol and had to return from there.

“The error took place due to the wrong identification of the body by the family members of Rohit. They checked the body but took the body of Gulab with them. We called them back and handed over the correct bodies to their families,” the COO of the hospital said.