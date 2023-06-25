Indore: Young Couple Dances In Rain Unbothered By Traffic, Leaves Netizens In 'Aww' (WATCH) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Love is in the air....and definitely, a little too much when it rains. As Indore embraced for pre-monsoon rains on Saturday, a video of a young couple dancing together on the road amid rain is going viral on social media.

The young man and woman were seen dancing, unbothered by the on-going traffic, at BRTS area of Tantya Bheel Square of the city. The carefree nature of the couple has sent netizens into aww, with many of them leaving comments on social media.

The video has been shared by many social media users, including journalist Kashif Kakvi.

One of the users wrote, "I too want to be in Indore," while another wrote, "They are enjoying rain with honest love."

Another user compared Indore's weather with Delhi's and tweeted, "Actually, love is dissolved in Indore's clean air. Meanwhile, I can't even open my eyes in Delhi-NCR's smoke."

The Couple Takes A Step Ahead To Enjoy Rains

As we know, the Ahilya Nagri Indore, after a long period of scorching heat, is witnessing low temperatures, rains showers and cloud-covered skies. There was also intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Saturday morning which took a break in the afternoon.

Undoubtedly, Indore weather has allowed Indoreans to take a breath of relief. While the couple in the video decided to take one step forward and embrace the rains with a dance together.