Indore News: 10-Year-Old Suffers Kidney Failure Due To Substance Abuse |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic case that has shocked the city, a 10-year-old boy from Musakhedi suffered complete kidney failure not due to illness or accident, but from prolonged substance abuse involving whitener, thinner, petrol, and other intoxicants over the past two years.

The child was recently found unconscious on a roadside and was admitted to MY Hospital, where he is now undergoing regular dialysis. Hospital staff, volunteers from Mahakal organisation, and his mother are taking care to save his life.

The boy’s mother shared that she works long hours in catering and that her son lived with his grandmother and friends, where he developed these habits.

Initially, the children in the locality began consuming tobacco and local liquor, and when they lacked money, they turned to cheaper intoxicants such as whitener, thinner, petrol, and puncture-repair solutions. The mother admitted that several children in the area are similarly addicted, as most parents are away during the day.

Doctors revealed that both of the boy’s kidneys have failed, and he is in a critical condition. Tests showed extremely high levels of creatinine and urea along with low haemoglobin.

MYH deputy superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma confirmed that dialysis is being performed regularly. Dr Preeti Malpani, superintendent of Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital, said that drug abuse can severely damage kidneys and highlighted the need to determine if hereditary factors also played a role.