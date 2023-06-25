Indore: Rain Wets City For Second Consecutive Day, Temperature Drops 10 Degree Celsius Below Normal

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to lash the city as over 2 inches of rainfall (over 56 mm) was recorded from 8.30 pm on Friday to 8.30 pm on Saturday. With this, the total rainfall in the city reached 3.21 inches (81.6 mm). With the continuous rains, the day temperature also dropped by seven degrees Celsius while the night temperature dropped by four degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

Rainfall with varying intensity continued to lash the city for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The rain started on Friday afternoon and continued till Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the officials of the regional meteorological department said that similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for next seven days. Indore would witness a spell of moderate to heavy rains.

Thanks to the bountiful pre-monsoon rains, most of the waterfalls around the city have also started flowing and gave a reason for the denizens to visit there.

There was intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Saturday morning which took a break in the afternoon.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of east Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, on June 24,” the weatherman said.

They also added that a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Uttar Pradesh persists while a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists.

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours. The east-west trough is passing from north Punjab to the above cyclonic circulation over the Northwest Bay of Bengal. This is causing moisture incursion in the state and causing the pre-monsoon showers,” met officials said.

Maximum Temperature Takes A Nosedive

With the continuous rains, the Sun couldn’t shine on Saturday due to which the maximum temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius below the normal. Moreover, the difference between day and night temperatures remained only three degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity on Saturday morning was 98 per cent and it was 93 per cent in the evening.