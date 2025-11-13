MP News: Nalcha To Get State-Of-The-Art Girls’ Complex Worth ₹40 Crore |

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday granted administrative approval for a state-of-the-art girls’ education complex at Nalcha development block, costing Rs 40 crore.

The complex will accommodate 490 girls from Scheduled Tribe communities, providing residential facilities to girls from grades VI to VII. The complex will be constructed on seven hectares in the Somvariya area on Rampal Road. Plans include a double-storey school building, two hostels for 250 students each, 23 residential quarters for staff, an audio-trial hall, a playground, boundary walls and cement concrete roads.

Departmental officials, including collector Priyank Mishra, SDO Arsil Bhatia and principal Rajesh Sharma have inspected the site and Madhya Pradesh Vikas Bhawan will oversee construction.

Principal Sharma said that admissions will be through a pre-test exam, with each grade accommodating 70 girls. Currently, 69 girl students study at the campus in temporary facilities.

Once completed, the new complex, to be named Mata Shabari Residential Education Girls Complex, will remove admission limitations and expand opportunities for tribal girls.

Alongside Nalcha, similar approvals of Rs 40 crore each have been issued for Girls Education Complexes in Nisarpur and Badnawar, to promote tribal education and women’s empowerment.