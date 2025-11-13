 Indore News: Actress Duped Of Rs 50K By Conmen
Indore News: Actress Duped Of Rs 50K By Conmen

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old woman, who works as an actor in films and TV serials, was cheated of Rs 50,000 by conmen who promised her a role in a web series, police said on Thursday.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the accused contacted the woman through a WhatsApp call, claiming to be from Mumbai’s Dharma Productions. He told her that she had been selected to play the role of Sonakshi Sinha’s mother in the upcoming film/web series “Dahaad–2.”

The fraudster gained the woman’s trust by showing a fake selection process and asking for her acting videos. He then told her to deposit Rs 25,000 as an advance payment, promising that she would be given Rs 3 lakh after signing an agreement.

Believing him, the woman transferred the amount through a UPI app. Later, the accused again contacted her, saying that Dharma Productions’ Indore representative, Geeta Sharma, could not be reached due to a family tragedy and that she should deal directly with him.

He then sent her a QR code and demanded another Rs 25,000 as registration and costume charges. The woman, still trusting him, transferred the amount. After receiving a total of Rs 50,000, the fraudster stopped all communication and switched off his phone.

Realising she was duped, the woman approached the crime branch office and registered a complaint through the 1930 Cyber Helpline. Acting on the complaint, the crime branch is trying to recover the lost amount and further investigate the case.

Cyber advisory

City police also issued an advisory in this regard. Police urged people to be cautious of unknown calls or messages offering roles in films, modelling or web series. Always verify the authenticity of the agency or company before making any payment. In case of online fraud, immediately report it to the 1930 helpline or contact the Cyber Helpline of Indore police (7049124445).

