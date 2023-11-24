Indore: Xth Class Girl Hangs Self After Being Scolded By Grandfather

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after hanging herself at her place in Hira Nagar police station area on Thursday. The girl allegedly hanged herself after being scolded by her grandfather over something. The reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as she did not leave any note. The police are investigating to know the reason behind her death and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the girl was identified as Hema Lokhande, a resident of Ganesh Nagar. She hanged herself at her grandfather’s house in the evening on Thursday. She was a student of class Xth. Hema’s father Dinesh said that he lives in Rajendra Nagar area and her daughter was living at her grandfather’s house in Ganesh Nagar for studying. She was the only daughter of her parents along with two younger brothers. His father owns a vehicle repairing garage. Her cousin found her hanging in the evening and family members informed the police. The police started an investigation in the case and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Furniture Businessman Found Hanging in Hotel Room – Investigation Underway

A 26-year-old furniture businessman was found hanging at a hotel room in city's Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Thursday. The reason behind his extreme decision is still unknown. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to police, the man was identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar. The police were informed that he hanged himself in the room of a hotel near Bicholi Mardana. The police launched an investigation to know the reason behind this extreme step and sent the body for post-mortem.