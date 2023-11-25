Indore: Woman Killed In Accident While Taking Rapido Ride | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was killed in an accident while taking a Rapido ride in the Lasudia police station area on Friday night. The accident happened near Lasudia Mori around 10 pm when she was returning to her house after finishing her work.

She booked a two-wheeler Rapido for returning to her house and she met with a road mishap on her way. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after two hours of struggle. The police are investigating to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

According to police, the woman was identified as Arpita Verma, a resident of British Park near Singapore Townships. Arpita’s brother Atish said that she worked in a beauty parlour and after finishing her work, she booked a Rapido ride for returning to her house.

It is yet uncertain whether the two-wheeler collided with another vehicle or with the divider.

The police started an investigation in the case and sent the body for autopsy. Police will also examine the CCTVs footage near the spot to know the circumstances under which the accident happened, and further investigation is underway.