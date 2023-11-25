Bhopal: BSNL Manager Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Rs 15k Bribe On Junior's Complaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has allegedly caught general manager of BSNL in a bribery case in Bhopal on Saturday morning. General Manager Mahendra Singh posted at BSNL's Sultania Road office was arrested while accepting Rs 15000 bribe.

A junior telecom officer Avadh Sahu working at BSNL had filed a complaint with CBI . In the complaint, he said that Mahendra Singh had demanded Rs 40,000 to remove his name from a charge sheet.

Taking cognizance of the matter, CBI laid a trap and caught accused Mahendra Singh red-handed while he was taking the bribe.

PWD Engineer Caught In Gwalior

This is third such incident in last three days where a government official was caught accepting bribe in Madhya Pradesh.

On November 22 a PWD engineer was caught taking bribe of Rs 15000 in Gwalior. PK Gupta, posted as Electrical and Mechanical executive engineer in Power and Works Department in Gwalior allegedly demanded an amount of 75000 for passing a bill worth Rs 3 lakhs related to lights and fittings at Collector's house.

The Lokayukta sleuths nabbed him red-handed.

Heath Dept accountant nabbed in Khargone

Similarly, in Khargone a man was arrested while accepting Rs 45000 bribe on behalf of an accountant posted at health department.The accused accountant would send his close aide for such illegal activities to evade the government radar.