 Indore: ‘Will Construct Jashodaben’s Temple Narrate Her Ordeal’
Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma targets BJP over ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that he will construct a temple of Jashodaben Modi to highlight her struggle and ordeal. Verma targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders on ‘Modi ka Parivar’ campaign and said, ‘The PM is calling 140 crore people of the country as his family.

He is fooling people before elections. I want to question him about the condition of his wife Jashodaben. He will leave the people just like he left his wife.’ Verma added that he will construct a temple of Jashodaben for her struggle and ordeal.

He also targeted the BJP on electoral bonds and said, ‘It is a bigger scam than demonetisation which Modi brought out. There are many big names including Adani and Ambani which the bank is hiding in buying electoral bonds.’ Verma said that the BJP is playing politics of religion and threat. ‘He (Modi) failed to clean Ganga River but we (Congress) have given him contract to clean Congress. He is cleaning the filth of Congres’, Verma added.

Indore: Committee Constituted To Examine Fire Safety Measures

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recent fire incident at Industry House on AB Road, collector Asheesh Singh has constituted a committee to oversee fire safety measures being applied in G+3 storied or 15 metre tall buildings. The committee will submit its report in 15 days.

The measure is taken as per the rules for prevention of fire accidents in government and non-government buildings and multi-storey buildings. The committee will maintain the means of fire safety in all constructed and operated government and non-government multi-storey buildings above 15 metres high (as per paragraph no. 1.2 of NBC Part 04 and in all the buildings mentioned in paragraph no. 1.2) in the concerned area. The investigation report with clear opinion will be submitted to the collector office within 15 days.

