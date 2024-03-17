Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Cash Transactions Uncovered in Jabalpur Following Model Code Of Conduct |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the Lok Sabha election dates are announced, illicit money transactions have begun to surface in various parts of the region. In Jabalpur, three young men were caught by the police in connection with an illegal cash transaction. The authorities seized Rs 30 lakhs in cash from them along with a luxury car they were traveling in.

Upon interrogation, the youths failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the source of the money. Responding to the concerns over illegal activities ahead of the elections, Jabalpur's Collector, Deepak Kumar Saxena, and SP Aditya Pratap Singh have instructed law enforcement officials to crack down on such activities and prevent the influx of illicit funds into the city.

During routine vehicle checks conducted by the Vijay Nagar police, a suspicious car attempted to evade inspection. Upon intercepting the vehicle, the occupants, the three youths, attempted to flee but were swiftly caught by the police. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 30 lakhs in cash concealed in a bag.

Identified as Ashok Thakur, Mausam Yadav, and Rakesh Kol, the youths claimed they were transporting the money from Damoh to Jabalpur. However, their statements failed to convince the authorities, leading to the seizure of the cash and the initiation of an investigation by the income tax department.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in curbing illegal financial activities during election seasons, highlighting the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.