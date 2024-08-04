Indore: West Discom Gears Up For Sports & Creative Competitions Across Madhya Pradesh

Representative picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire world is gripped in cricket fever, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is also set to showcase its talent and competitive spirit as it participates in 19 sports and creative competitions organized by the Central Sports and Arts Council, a central institution dedicated to the welfare of Electricity Board personnel. These events, spanning various locations across the state, promise to foster camaraderie and showcase the diverse talents of the company's employees.

West Discom has started preparations for these competitions. The West Discom teams are gearing up to participate in a series of state-level events, with the Indore City Circle taking a prominent role by hosting the cricket tournament.

---Event Highlights and Preparations:---

-August: The swimming competition will be held in Chachai, with the Indore Regional Office responsible for preparing the team.

September: Ujjain will host the wrestling competition, with preparations overseen by the Indore Regional Office. Additionally, carrom, bodybuilding-powerlifting, and badminton competitions will take place in Shahdol, Sarani, and Sirmaur, respectively. Preparations for these events will be managed by the Khandwa circle, East City Division Indore, and Khargone circle.

October: Football enthusiasts will head to Rewa, while athletics competitions will be hosted in Sagar. Female athletes will have the opportunity to shine in various sports competitions held in Jabalpur. Teams from the North City Division Indore, Central City Division Indore, and City Circle Indore are responsible for preparations.

November: Chess will be contested in Shahdol, Kabaddi in Birsinghpur, state-level cricket in Indore, and table tennis in Chachai. Preparations for these events will be handled by the West City Division Indore, Badnawar Division, Indore CEC Cell, and the Regional Office Indore.

December: Sagar will host the tug-of-war competition, while volleyball and hockey enthusiasts will compete in Jabalpur and Gwalior, respectively. The bridge competition will be held in Singaji. Preparations are assigned to the Central City Division Indore, City Circle Indore, North City Division Indore, and Mandleshwar Division.

January: Gwalior will be the venue for the lawn tennis competition, with Khandwa Circle preparing the team. The second week of January will feature drama competitions in Sagar, prepared by the Central City Division.

-February: Bhopal will host cultural competitions or electricity employees, showcasing the artistic talents of participants. The Indore City Circle will lead the preparations for this grand event.

"The West Discom is committed to nurturing the talents of its employees and fostering a sense of unity through these competitions. Participants and spectators alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming events, which promise to be both competitive and inspiring," said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.