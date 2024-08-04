 WARNING| Action Against Colleges & Educational Institutions Who Keep Original Documents In Indore
Staff Reporter
Updated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a significant decision in the interest of students, collector Asheesh Singh has directed all colleges and other educational institutions of the district not to keep the original documents of any student in their office. If any college has the original documents of students, then they should return them to the students immediately and keep a receipt of the same.

Action will be taken against the concerned educational institution if the original documents of the students are found kept at the institution. Often in Jan Sunwai and on CM Helpline, complaints are made by the students and their parents, that during the admission process in private colleges and educational institutions, their original documents (mark sheets, transfer certificates etc.) are kept and are not returned when they ask for the documents to be returned.

Collector Singh took cognizance of it and issued the order. He instructed all higher educational institutions and private universities (higher and technical educational institutions) that no educational institution should receive the original documents of the students. This is also against the rules issued by the University Grants Commission and the institutions of the Madhya Pradesh Government.

All educational institutions have been ordered to follow the orders of the University Grants Commission and the State Government. Collector Singh has said that if in future any complaint is made in this regard by the students of any educational institution in the Collector office, then punitive action will be taken against the concerned educational institute. Also, the concerned department will also be asked to reconsider the recognition of such educational institutions.

