Indore: Water supply to be hit in many colonies on Monday

Indore: Water supply in many colonies is going to be hit on Monday as Jalud pumping station would supply 100 MLD of less water to the city as sump well at the station had submerged as level of water increased in Narmada River due to heavy rains.
“Muddy water and grass that choked pumps at the station due to which they are pumping lesser amount of water,” said Narmada project executive engineer Sanjiv Shrivastava.
He stated that the third phase of Narmada which used to supply 350 MLD of water to the city is supplying merely 285 MLD water whereas second and first phase are supply merely 68 MLD out of 95 MLD water.
Put together, the loss of daily supply is about 100 MLD less.
Shrivastava stated that many colonies in the city, especially those in western parts, are going to see no supply or supply with very low pressure on Monday.
He stated that the pumps can be cleaned only when the level of water goes down.
Last year also, identical situation had arisen due to which residents of the city had to face water crisis for many days.
If the situation repeat itself, the residents may have to face water crisis for many days this year as well.