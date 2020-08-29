Indore: Apple hospital's reply over show cause notice doesn't go down well with administration

However, department officials said that the response given by the hospital is not satisfactory as they failed in giving reply over various issues.

“We have received the response of hospital administration. We are scrutinizing their reply and will submit our report to the Collector and Chief Medical and Health Officer. Further course of action will be decided by senior officials,” investigation in charge Dr Amit Malakar said.

A team of administration and health department led by Dr Malakar and SDM had raided Apple Hospital on August 25 for investigating a complaint lodged by kin of Deepak Dubey before the Collector regarding over and unnecessary billing.

The team had found that hospital took unnecessary charges in the name of universal protection of Rs 3000 everyday. Similarly, took Rs 3000 in the name of PPE kits everyday and took about Rs 1,00,000 in the name of doctors’ visiting charges but the bills vary from one patient to another. Similarly, there are different bills given to the patient and provided by the hospital administration.

102 people donated blood amid COVID-19 scare

As many as 102 people donated blood for the needy patients on Saturday. The blood donation drive was organized by Shri Guruji Sewa Nyas in support of Red Cross Society. Nyas’ Dr Sanjay Londhe said that Collector Manish Singh inaugurated the blood donation camp. “Blood donation in the time of COVID-19 is a noble work as people are even fearing coming out of houses,” he added.